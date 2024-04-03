Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - B9, a leading fintech innovator, proudly announces the launch of its latest advancement in security measures: a state-of-the-art face recognition AI algorithm that detects, recognizes, and analyzes human faces in images. Mikhail Matveev, Chief Data Officer at B9, lauds this advancement as a significant step forward in enhancing security and operational efficiency within the fintech industry.

"Using this newest evolution of face recognition technology, we can more accurately verify identities, ensuring secure access to B9 accounts and transactions on our mobile app," states Matveev. "Integration also includes device verification, which enables us to proactively identify and address potential security threats."

This groundbreaking technology goes beyond simple identification. With its latest face detection capabilities, B9 can extract valuable facial attributes to determine "liveness," thereby verifying that the image originates from a real person rather than a printed photo or mask. This approach not only strengthens security but also optimizes B9's KYC processes (Know Your Customer), resulting in significant cost savings for the company.

"Our addition of the latest AI algorithms to an already established technology aims to improve fraud detection accuracy and operational efficiency within the fintech industry," adds Matveev. "By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, we're committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in safeguarding our customers' assets and information."

About B9: B9 is a leading fintech company dedicated to revolutionizing the banking experience in the cash advance (Earned Wage Access) space. With a commitment to security, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions, B9 strives to empower hard-working Americans to achieve their financial goals with confidence.

