Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd, Australia's leading aerospace engineering, design and build company, today announces the appointment of former Australian Ambassador to the United States the Hon. Arthur Sinodinos AO to the position of Chair of the Board effective 18th March 2024.

Arthur Sinodinos is currently also Co-Chair of the AUKUS Forum which is a skilled team of entrepreneurs, innovative leaders and visionary change-makers, supporting the trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region between Australia, The United Kingdom, and the United States. He was Australia's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2023, and Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science and Senator in the Australian Government from 2011 to 2019. Arthur Sinodinos also served as Chief of Staff to former Prime Minister Hon. John Howard AC from 1997 to 2006.

Leveraging his deep knowledge of both industry and government, having spent years brokering international bridges, Mr. Sinodinos is well primed to guide this visionary company into the global aerospace and satellite launch markets.

Previous Chair and Hypersonix Co-Founder David Waterhouse remains on the board in the role of Deputy Chair. Mr. Waterhouse joined Co-Founder Michael Smart in 2019 to form the company with a vision for how airbreathing scramjet propulsion could revolutionize high speed flight and access to space. Mr. Waterhouse's leadership and expertise helped the company secure contracts with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit. Hypersonix is moving to the next stage of growth, in anticipation of increased demand following the upcoming first DART hypersonic aircraft flight, and conducted an extensive executive search to lead the board and guide the company into this future.

"It is a privilege to take on the role of Chair of the Board with Hypersonix and I would like to thank David for his stewardship through the early stages of the company," said Arthur Sinodinos, Chair of the Board, Hypersonix. "When I first learned about Hypersonix in 2022, I was amazed by the access-to-space technology and 'green-fueled' launch vehicles that they were developing. There is a critical need for hypersonic technology in defense, and an equally significant potential for commercial applications. Hypersonix has the right leadership team in place and I look forward to guiding and supporting them to maximize growth potential and bring the product line to market."

"Hypersonix is a great Australian success story and I am grateful to have led the company through the early startup stage, establishing our first foothold in the US Defense market and laying the groundwork for where we are now," said David Waterhouse, Co-founder, Hypersonix. "I'm excited to see the heights Arthur's extensive experience will help us reach and I look forward to continue my work with Arthur and my fellow board members as we embark on the next chapter for the company."

"Arthur brings a wealth of knowledge to Hypersonix, and the executive team is very excited to draw on his experience and extensive insight into government, defense, and industry," said Matt Hill CEO, Hypersonix. "Arthur's time as Ambassador to the United States will be invaluable to inform and guide our global growth strategy. We have big plans, commencing with the upcoming first flight of our DART hypersonic flyer with US Defense Innovation Unit."

Hypersonix is Australia's leading aerospace engineering, design and build company, specialising in hypersonic technology and scramjet engines. Hypersonix was selected by the United States' Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in March 2023 to provide the DART hypersonic vehicle under contract for the Hypersonic High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT) Program. DIU selected Hypersonix from more than 60 respondents to the HyCAT solicitation, which sought vehicles for high cadence long-endurance testing of: hypersonic platforms and components; sensors for detecting and tracking; and systems for communications, navigation, guidance and control. DART is a 3D printed hypersonic flyer, powered by a single SPARTAN scramjet engine and will fly at Mach 7 to provide US Defense with an innovative test bed capability for evaluating these emerging technologies in flight.

