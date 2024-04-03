Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa: Farmers Mutual Hail to Acquire Global Ag Insurance Services

131-Year-Old Crop Insurance Company Expands for Specialty Crop Farmers

WEST DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) today announced the acquisition of Global Ag Insurance Services from commercial and specialty insurer AXA XL.

FMH Logo

Global Ag is a leading crop insurance provider headquartered in the western U.S. that offers crop insurance solutions through the USDA multi-peril crop insurance program as well as specialty private and named peril products designed to meet the unique needs of crop producers and growers.

Shannon Rutledge, FMH President and CEO, commented, "I am excited about this partnership and the impact it will have as we continue to expand and diversify our national footprint. The regional expertise, knowledge, and accomplishments that the Global Ag team brings with them will contribute to our long-term strategy of strengthening and enhancing our core crop insurance business."

Rutledge added how this move supports FMH's vision of being a leading provider of Complete Farm Insurance Solutions for America's farmers as the company will continue to expand and grow the relationships Global Ag has developed with specialty crop producers and agents.

"We're thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working closely with the FMH team in their commitment to delivering risk management solutions to all farmers and producers," said Jordan Roach, CEO of Global Ag. "This partnership couldn't come at a better time as we continue to see year-over-year growth and increased demand for specialty crop risk management solutions. FMH's impressive track record and long-standing dedication to crop insurance will serve our customers well."

About Farmers Mutual Hail

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FMH has served America's farmers since 1893 with a combination of financial strength, personal service, and family values. A leader in the crop insurance industry, the company has been managed by the same family for over 130 years and has a reputation for building lasting relationships that benefit its employees, business partners, and customers. FMH provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including private and federal crop insurance, reinsurance, and brokerage services. The company leads the industry in utilizing the speed and accuracy of precision data for crop insurance processes with FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions. Learn more at www.fmh.com.

About Global Ag Insurance

Based in Fresno, California, Global Ag has offered tailored crop insurance solutions since 2012, primarily to western specialty crop producers and agents. Previously, Global Ag was a wholly owned subsidiary of AXA XL, a commercial lines P&C insurance company. Learn more at www.globalag.com.

About AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

Contact Information

Dave DeCapp

FMH Senior Vice President & National Marketing Manager

david.decapp@fmh.com

800-247-5248

