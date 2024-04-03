Sifted Featured in Two G2 Spring 2024 Grid Reports

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Sifted, the trailblazer in Logistics Intelligence, has been featured in two G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Reports. The company appeared in the report for Supply Chain Visibility Software and was named a "Leader" in Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions for the second consecutive quarter.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, releases quarterly Grid® Reports ranking products on customer reviews, as well as data gathered from online sources and social networks. Sifted's visibility into the shipping lifecycle, paired with its cost reduction and process improvement tools, were key criteria for inclusion in the reports.

Sifted's clients lauded their industry-leading visibility and reporting capabilities, with 92% of users saying they would be likely to recommend the software. "I can count on Sifted (LI) software to help analyze my company's small parcel data and spend. I've been able to leverage the tools to make informed decisions about reducing our small parcel spend," says one user.

Sifted also earned a "Users Love Us" badge, with users rating the Quality of Support 9.5/10. "I've been impressed with the seamless user experience. Their platform is in constant improvement to meet client needs," says one verified user. "Sifted gives concrete data that is often hard to gather or digest. We use this data to make all major logistics-related business decisions," says another.

"We're honored to be named a Leader in our space by G2 again. It's reflective of our ongoing investment and advancement in our Logistics Intelligence platform," says Shawn McCarrick, Sifted CEO. "Increasingly shippers are looking for a technology solution to proactively manage their parcel operations and reduce their reliance on consultants - and we're delivering that."

Sifted's Logistics Intelligence platform launched in 2021 and is changing how high-volume shippers optimize parcel costs. Sifted's machine learning capabilities transform data from billions of shipments into personalized, benchmarked analytics. Equipped with hard-dollar ROI and unparalleled transparency into vendor performance, shippers gain clarity, autonomy, and control - a tectonic shift from traditional consultancies. Sifted is setting new standards in operational efficiency and multi-carrier parcel spend management. Discover more at Sifted.com.

