Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a novel non-viral delivery platform for gene editors, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics, today announced that Paulash Mohsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med on April 10th at 10:45 AM CET in Rome, Italy.

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Vesigen's presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Visit https://meetingonthemed.com/ for full information including registration.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell Gene Meeting on the Med is a three-day conference featuring more than 60 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

About Vesigen Therapeutics

Vesigen Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a novel, non-viral delivery technology for gene editing, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics. Vesigen's patented technology, called ARMMs (ARRDC1 Mediated Microvesicles), can be used to precisely deliver a wide range of payloads to a unique set of tissue and cell types. Vesigen has demonstrated highly efficient in vitro and in vivo functional delivery of a range of payloads across multiple cell types and is committed to developing transformative medicines that address current unmet medical needs. ARMMs were discovered and engineered into a drug delivery system at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

For additional information visit www.vesigen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403820339/en/

Contacts:

Investor and Media Contact:

Adam Bero, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

abero@kendallir.com