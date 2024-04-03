Discovery Education Offers New Financial Literacy Resources Supporting National Financial Capability Month Activities

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Discovery Education-the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital resources nurture student curiosity and drive deeper engagement in instruction-presents educators a wide array of new, free digital resources to support National Financial Capability Month activities.

Taking place annually in April, National Financial Capability Month was founded by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) and is produced by the Jump$tart Coalition. To support financial literacy education during this observance and throughout the year, Discovery Education offers educators, students, and families a new collection of resources that can be used in any learning environment. The following resources are available for users of the award-winning Discovery Education Experience K-12 learning platform:

In this DE Original episode - NBA and WNBA Game Changers: Financial Literacy - students practice good money habits by exploring the ways financial literacy skills can be applied every day to achieve their goals. Former NBA athlete, successful businessman, and community all-star Devean George shares how making responsible decisions with money has been one of his building blocks to success.

On the Fixies Channel, a comical misadventure series for students in grades K-5, students meet Tom Thomas as he discovers the world, including how much money is in his piggy bank.

The Cheddar K-12 Channel explores, examines, and explains answers to the questions students are curious about related to science, business, and technological innovations. In the channel, students in grades 6-12 can follow the journeys of jobseekers, find answers to big economic questions, and discover business briefings.

In addition, users of the award-winning Mystery Science service can turn to the "How is Money Made?" episode. Mystery Science by Discovery Education is an engaging standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious. In this collection of 45-minute engineering lessons, Mystery Guides lead no prep, open-and-go lessons with step-by-step hands-on activities exploring scientific phenomena using common classroom items.

Discovery Education also offers a collection of free resources created in collaboration with leading corporate partners, including:

Educator Resources

Take high school students on a journey of choices they can make around concepts such as using credit and making major financial decisions. The curated high school content makes it simple for educators by providing ready-to-use content such as self-paced modules, classroom activities, family connections, relevant research, and educator guides, with new resources added frequently. Pathway to Financial Success in Schools, created with Discover, is a free personal finance education program designed to empower students to take control of their financial futures.

Lesson Plans

Help students connect core economic concepts to current events and everyday life with ready-to-use digital lesson plans from Econ Essentials. Students can explore a series of interactive evidence-based resources that examine personal finance connections within the larger context of the global financial market. Brought to life by the industry-leading insights of Futures Fundamentals, Econ Essentials' growing collection of resources examines real-world applications of complex market topics and covers everything from basic economics concepts to interest rates to supply chain dynamics.

"With 25 states requiring financial literacy coursework for graduation, Discovery Education is committed to working with partners to ensure that financial literacy resources that meet this need are engaging for all students, and educators to plug into any lesson plan," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

