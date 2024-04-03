Meristem Communities Reveals Innovative and Attainable Housing Choices as Construction Begins at Indigo

Anticipated to begin sales May 2024, a diverse series of 261 homes is slated for Indigo's phase one opening by leading Texas homebuilders David Weekley Homes, Empire Communities and Highland Homes

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Meristem Communities , a Houston-based real estate development company committed to creating Places for People, has announced three homebuilders are beginning construction on the first series of homes that will be available for purchase at Indigo , a new 235-acre neighborhood in Fort Bend County, Texas. Three of Texas' top homebuilders - David Weekley Homes , Empire Communities , and Highland Homes - have contracted lots from Meristem Communities to complete a total of 261 homes planned for phase one with sales anticipated to start May 2024. The breadth of home types and styles will reflect the diversity of the market, offering single-family, cottages, townhomes, duets, and clusters, available across four exterior styles with fresh interpretations of agrarian, farmhouse, ranch, and contemporary. Upon completion, Indigo will be an interconnected neighborhood with more than 800 homes, a 12-acre thriving town center called Indigo Commons, 42 acres of agriculture including a human-scale working farm and pasture, and more than 60 percent of the community dedicated to open space.

"Indigo is a community where variety and inclusivity thrive, not just as ideals, but as integral components of our community ethos. We selected builders with Texas roots who align with the vision to create an array of homes that cater to all family formations, lifestyles, and backgrounds," said Scott Snodgrass, founding partner at Meristem Communities. "Our approach is atypical of many large-scale master-planned communities because we focus on creating environments where genuine connections and human interactions are not only possible, but prioritized. Every element of Indigo encourages meaningful social interaction, from the homes to the public spaces, allowing everyone to play a part in the larger shared experience."

David Weekley Homes, Empire Communities, and Highland Homes are committed to delivering a fine-grained mix of housing types and sizes matched with numerous styles and price points to accommodate a range of people.

David Weekley Homes will build 55 single-family detached homes. The one- and two-story homes will be on 35' and 50' homesites with 14 different plans ranging from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Homes will include 2 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, rear garages, and front porches, stoops, or wrap-around porches depending on the plan.

Empire Communities will construct 17 one-and two-story cottages (smaller than single-family homes with no garages), across four plans ranging from approximately 939 to 1,416 square feet, 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, and front porches. 38 three-story townhomes with rear alley-load garages will also be offered by Empire Communities. Townhomes have shared walls and individual driveways, with six different plans anticipated to range from approximately 1,189 to 1,641 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and front porches or stoops, depending on the plan.

Additionally, Empire Communities will build 30 two-story duets with rear garages. These connected paired homes will share one wall and range from approximately 1,446 to 1,815 square feet across three different plans and include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, and front porches. The homebuilder is also constructing 60 two-story clusters - a quartet of homes grouped together to form a cul-de-sac with a shared drive lane and side garages. Clusters will range from approximately 1,970 to 2,508 square feet across 6 plans with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 3.5 bathrooms, and front porches.

Highland Homes will build 61 one- and two-story single-family homes with front garages on 50' homesites and rear garages on 40' homesites. In total, 13 different plans from Highland Homes are anticipated to range from approximately 1,475 to 2,726 square feet and include 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and front porches.

"The homes will be comfortable and adaptable to accommodate a full range of people and lifestyles, but we also wanted these homes to draw people to the community overall and make them feel part of something larger," said Clayton Garrett, founding partner at Meristem Communities. "We envision residents stepping out onto their porches and chatting with neighbors strolling by. We see children safely playing in front yards because garages are off private alleys in the back. The outdoor spaces are extensions of the homes and connective threads that support social interactions."

Indigo has a distinct land plan designed for people first, not cars. Sidewalks and narrower streets link the homes together while prioritizing pedestrian safety and walkability. A philosophy driving Indigo's development vision is the belief that people will walk more if there are more interesting places to go. Indigo Commons, the mixed-use town center and heart of the neighborhood, is paramount to this philosophy, bringing accessible food and beverage offerings, boutique shops, neighborhood services and more in walking distance from most homes. A network of car-free mews on alternating streets throughout the community is also central to this vision. These green spaces are fronted by homes and accessible right out the front door or by a short walk. Each of the mews have been designed and activated with their own character and purpose. These vibrant spaces are integral to infusing Indigo with a sense of belonging and community spirit, serving as focal points for social interaction and outdoor recreation to enrich the lives of residents and visitors.

Two of five mews will open with phase one. Somersault Mews will feature amenities tailored for physical activity with a dog park, yoga lawn, bocce ball court, natural playground, hopscotch, and passive lawns for playing catch, frisbee, and tag. Block Party Mews is designed for communal gatherings over food and drink, complete with an outdoor kitchen, seating areas, adventure play areas, herb gardens, fruit trees, a community dinner table, and outdoor board and lawn games.

Sales for phase one homes at Indigo are anticipated to begin May 2024, directly followed by a series of model home grand openings. The Collective at Indigo Commons, a temporary gathering and event space, is expected to host a series of community and home shopper events and gatherings starting in May as well, in advance of construction starting at Indigo Commons. Additional homes will be announced and built in two future phases. Find out more or sign up for updates at indigocommunity.com .

About Meristem Communities

Meristem Communities is a Houston-based real estate development firm exploring how healthy communities are developed and nourished. Established in 2021 by founding partners Clayton Garrett and Scott Snodgrass, the company believes that the best places on Earth are born when spaces are thoughtfully designed, and communities are empowered to care for them. Meristem's first neighborhood, Indigo, is currently in development in Fort Bend County, Texas with a projected phase one grand opening in early 2024. Upon completion, the 235-acre neighborhood will feature approximately 800 residences, 42 acres devoted to agriculture, and a 12-acre mixed-use town center. For more information, visit www.meristemcommunities.com .

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes began in 1976 in Houston, Texas, and has grown to become one of the largest privately held home builders in America, spanning across 13 states and 19 cities. The builder is passionate about its customers, building exceptional homes, its fellow team members and the communities in which it lives and works.

David Weekley Homes is also committed to creating and sustaining a unique culture that allows Team Members to learn, grow and have long, rewarding careers. This award-winning culture has been recognized 17 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 110,000 homes and counting. For more information, visit davidweekleyhomes.com .

About Empire Communities

Empire Communities is proud to create inspiring places to live. As one of North America's largest family-owned-and-operated new home builders, more than 32,000 families have trusted Empire Communities to bring their homeownership dreams to life.

The company's roots in the construction and development industries run deep. Since 1993, Empire Communities has an established tradition of creating prestigious, award-winning new homes and communities, earning its team of over 800 a reputation for outstanding detail, care, and customer service.

For over 30 years, Empire Communities has built homes that make everyday life richer and more sustainable, with enviable designs where smart space planning and quality building meet. For more information, visit empirecommunities.com .

About Highland Homes

Everything Highland Homes does centers around making sure your home is at its best, and that you're completely satisfied. That's why so many customers stay with Highland Homes-including when they move, upgrade, or downsize. How does the company build that trust? With top-tier customer service and extremely livable floorplans, superior construction requirements, energy efficiency standards, and so much more.

Highland Homes is a nine-time People's Choice Builder of the Year award winner, from 2011 to 2021. Other accolades include a prestigious ranking in Builder magazine and awards from JD Power & Associates and Energy Star. For more information, visit highlandhomes.com .

