Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A0RAG9 | ISIN: CA62948Q1072
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIV Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference at the Sofitel New Yorkon Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 5:30 pm EDT. Bruce G. Wilcox, Interim CEO, will be presenting at that time. We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually at https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Presentation Time: 5:30 pm Eastern Time/2:30 pm Pacific Time
Webcast: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Please reach out to Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene WoychyshynMichael Baker
Vice President of Finance & CFOInvestor Relations
302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
+1 403 206 0805+1 403 264 7020
nxt_info@nxtenergy.comnxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.comwww.nxtenergy.com

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
