Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors totaling $404,997.17 which includes outstanding fees owed to management and contractors working for Alma Gold (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,049,971 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common share.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements have a statutory hold period which will expire on August 4, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

The Debt Settlement transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the CEO of the Company received Common shares in connection with the Debt Settlement. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Debt Settlement transaction with the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the Debt Settlement, Touba Mining SARL, of Mali, has today announced that it now holds 3,417,850 Common Shares, representing 19.9997% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common shares on a fully diluted basis thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report under NI 62-103. Prior to the Debt Settlement, Touba owned Nil Common Shares, representing 0% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common shares on a fully-diluted basis.

