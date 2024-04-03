New Affordable Senior Housing Developed by The Michaels Organization Revealed in Camden's Cramer Hill Neighborhood

Ribbon-cutting brings together partners HACC, NJHMFA, elected officials, and neighborhood residents

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Today the Housing Authority of the City of Camden (HACC), The Michaels Organization, and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) cut the ribbon on the second of four phases in the $165 million redevelopment of Camden's oldest public housing community, Ablett Village. Ablett Village is the eighth affordable housing community that Michaels has redeveloped in Camden over the past 12 years.





The Harrison Ribbon Cutting

City, County, State and Federal Officials joined residents to cut the ribbon on new seniors housing in Camden, New Jersey developed by The Michaels Organization in partnership with the HACC.





Congressman Donald Norcross, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and state and local officials joined Ablett Village residents and other neighborhood stakeholders to celebrate the completion of the second phase, known as The Harrison. The Harrison is a $16.3 million development that integrates 55 beautiful mixed-income senior apartments with numerous amenities, including medical exam rooms staffed by nurses from Virtua Health and Rutgers-Camden School of Nursing, a multipurpose room, craft lounge, healing garden, fitness center and more.

Five units in The Harrison will be set aside for seniors facing homelessness; two units will be leased at an unrestricted market rate; and the rest will be for seniors who are at or below 80% of Area Median Income.

"The Harrison and other reimaginings of Ablett Village represent what Camden can accomplish when we come together as a team," said Camden Mayor Victor G. Carstarphen. "This certainly didn't happen overnight - it required great vision, hard work, and collaboration from a lot of different Camden partners, many of whom are here today. Congratulations on a job well done, everybody, and to those moving in, welcome home."

"I was proud to work alongside the community to advocate for the federal Choice grant funding to redevelop Ablett Village - which if you recall, was a tremendous $35 million," said Congressman Donald Norcross. "This was a much-needed investment to improve Camden's affordable housing and access to opportunity. Everyone deserves an affordable, safe place to call home and access to good-paying jobs. This ribbon-cutting represents our shared vision of improving the quality of life and the health and safety of Ablett Village residents."

HUD awarded Camden with a $35 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant in 2021 to transform the Ablett Village community and Cramer Hill neighborhood. In addition, the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) provided $13.9 million in tax credit equity for the project through federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

"As the statewide leader in providing and advocating for affordable housing and homeownership, New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency knows that development and preservation of quality homes is critical to achieving equitable outcomes for Camden residents," said NJHMFA's Melanie Walter, Executive Director. "This ribbon-cutting is the culmination of what can happen with a vision of equity and opportunity."

"Michaels is honored to have been entrusted with building yet another beautifully equipped, energy-efficient, and affordable community for Camden's older adults," said Nicholas Cangelosi, Senior Vice President of Development at The Michaels Organization. "We strive to make all of our homes more than just a place to hang a hat. The Harrison, in particular, is geared towards individuals who want to stay active and connected while having easy access to some of the best medical care around. We thank our long list of partners who made today possible - we couldn't have done it without you."

"Quality and affordable housing for seniors is a real concern and this redevelopment is providing some much-needed stability to our seniors here in Camden City," Commissioner Melinda Kane said. "Not only will the Harrison address housing needs in this population but it will also provide easily accessible medical care and other amenities that are crucial to senior citizens. I am proud to see this project come to fruition and cannot wait to see what this facility will do for our community."

"The Harrison is a great example of what can be accomplished when the right priorities and stellar leadership are in place," said Melody Johnson-Williams, Executive Director of HACC. "It was a privilege for HACC to keep the Choice grant application process moving forward despite several obstacles, and to keep rallying the community around a shared goal. Needless to say, today is a sweet day for all of us, but especially for those who will live and spend time here. We wish them much comfort and happiness in the days to come."

The third and fourth phases of redevelopment, which will include 297 new homes, are expected to begin in Summer 2024.

About the Housing Authority of the City of Camden

The Housing Authority of the City of Camden has been serving city residents since 1938, when its first development, Westfield Acres opened with 514 units to meet "household needs." Today the Housing Authority of the City of Camden serves 7,000 residents annually. Our holdings have grown to include four family sites, three high-rises for seniors and the physically challenged, a homeownership development, and another 13 privately managed properties. We are also the proud recipients of three HOPE VI awards.

About The Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment management. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

