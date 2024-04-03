DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Exhibit Immense Growth at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The overall cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to rise due to increasing prevalent cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. The expected launch of emerging therapies for cough in IPF treatment will boost the market in the forecast period (2024-2034).

DelveInsight's Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis reached USD 154 million in 2022 across the 7MM.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Chronic cough is a common occurrence in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), frequently emerging as the initial sign and significantly affecting the lives of patients. This enduring cough is connected to a reduced quality of life, increased rates of depression and anxiety, heightened physiological impairment, and the progression of the disease. Despite an incomplete understanding of its underlying mechanisms, recent progress has provided insights into its complex nature. Individuals with IPF may undergo structural changes in their lung tissues, compromising their ability to produce and clear mucus efficiently. Moreover, an elevated sensitivity of the cough reflex contributes to the persistent nature of coughing in IPF. The severity of cough symptoms is correlated with a deterioration in overall health and often indicates the progression of the disease. The diagnosis of cough in IPF entails a thorough assessment, encompassing clinical evaluation, pulmonary function tests (PFTs), and high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans. In certain instances, bronchoscopy may be employed to examine the airways and gather samples for analysis.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Cough in IPF, with about 13K cases, followed by France and Italy in 2022. On the other hand, Germany had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

The cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF with Cough

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market

While there are no officially approved therapies tailored specifically for cough associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the recently approved medications for IPF have not undergone evaluation for their impact on cough. Limited clinical trials have focused on mitigating IPF-related cough. Currently, only one randomized trial involving thalidomide, as opposed to a placebo, has demonstrated a noteworthy reduction in IPF cough, leading to an improvement in the quality of life for patients.

The present approach to treating cough in IPF predominantly focuses on symptom management rather than directly targeting the cough through approved therapies. Patients commonly receive general relief for symptoms using typical cough suppressants or antitussive medications to alleviate the intensity of the cough. Furthermore, certain studies suggest that drugs such as thalidomide, interferon-a, and prednisolone have demonstrated some effectiveness in reducing IPF-related cough, although none have received specific approval for this purpose.

At present, two medications, namely OFEV (nintedanib) and ESBRIET (pirfenidone), have been sanctioned for treating IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis). Both of these drugs fall under the category of anti-fibrotic agents, indicating that clinical trials have demonstrated their ability to decelerate the progression of fibrosis or scarring in the lungs. Pirfenidone is a modified pyridine small molecule that possesses anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant attributes.

Until May 2022, ESBRIET and OFEV stood as the exclusive approved treatments for IPF in the market. However, Sandoz Pharmaceutical has recently introduced a generic version of pirfenidone in the US market. The introduction of this generic variant is expected to significantly impact the market dynamics of Hoffmann-La Roche's ESBRIET and is likely to disrupt the market for OFEV as well.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Orvepitant Maleate: NeRRe Therapeutics

Haduvio (Nalbuphine ER): Trevi Therapeutics

Ifenprodil (NP-120): Algernon Pharmaceuticals/Seyltx Inc.

ME-015 (Suplatast Tosilate): Melius Pharma AB

Sodium pyruvate (N115): Cellular Sciences/Emphycorp

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market are expected to change in the coming years. The pursuit of effective treatments for IPF-associated cough has spurred a surge in drug development, with pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in exploring novel therapies to alleviate this distressing symptom. As a driver, the focus on cough underscores a broader commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by IPF, reflecting a recognition of the need for comprehensive solutions that go beyond merely targeting the fibrotic aspects of the disease.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of cough in IPF, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the cough in IPF market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the cough in IPF market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. A limited understanding of the specific mechanisms driving cough in IPF hampers the precise development of therapies. Additionally, the relatively small patient population and the rarity of the disease create economic disincentives for pharmaceutical companies, constraining investment in research and development. The existing therapeutic options often fall short of adequately addressing the intricate needs of IPF-related cough, further underscoring the urgency for breakthrough innovations.

Moreover, cough in IPF treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the cough in IPF market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the cough in IPF market growth.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market CAGR 4.9 % Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in 2022 USD 154 Million Key Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies NeRRe Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma AB, Cellular Sciences, Emphycorp, and others Key Pipeline Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio (Nalbuphine ER), Ifenprodil (NP-120), ME-015 (Suplatast Tosilate), Sodium pyruvate (N115), and others

Scope of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Insights 2. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Introduction 3. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview at a Glance 4. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Executive Summary 5 Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment and Management 8. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Guidelines 9. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 12. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Drugs 13. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

