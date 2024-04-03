Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2024
92 Leser



Albertsons Companies Celebrates Earth Month

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 /


Happy Earth Month from Albertsons Companies! This month, and every month, we're focusing on making a difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share through our Recipe for Change initiative, including:

  • Reducing carbon emissions in our own operations by 21% since 2019
  • Providing recycling information on 7,000 Own Brands products and 40,000 store-made items through How2Recycle labels and QR codes
  • Enabling the donation of 950 million meals in our communities since 2019

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

