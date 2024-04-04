Liberty Lends Support as Travel Plans Increase

Australians' appetite for travel is on the rise, and Liberty has flexible lending solutions to help more people realise their dream holidays sooner.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / A recent Tourism & Transport Forum Australia survey showed 82% of Australians surveyed plan to go on a holiday within the next 12 months. Despite current cost-of-living pressures, the survey found travel was ranked as the second highest priority of all non-essential expenses.

Leading non-bank Liberty says personal loans could help travellers move their plans forward or take advantage of limited-time holiday offers.

According to Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, personal loans can help open the door to more opportunities and help borrowers reach their goals sooner. "Travel is still a priority for Australians, and a personal loan is one solution that could help with funding holidays," Ms Jenkinson said. "For example, the earlier you book flights and accommodation the cheaper they often are. By securing your holiday plans with a personal loan, you could start paying it off before you go."

The flexibility of personal loans allows borrowers to address their needs and get closer to their goals with a fixed repayment plan. Personal loans have a variety of purposes beyond funding vacations, such as consolidating debts, covering medical expenses, financing home improvements, paying for education, or handling unexpected emergencies. "Each borrower is unique with their own individual circumstances and Liberty takes this into account to help find a flexible solution to meet your personal needs."

The highly awarded non-bank encourages borrowers at any stage of their lending journey to explore the flexible options on offer to help them fast-track their plans. "At Liberty, we offer free-thinking loans to provide greater choice and help people reach life's big milestones - from that once-in-a-lifetime trip, to purchasing a new car, or celebrating their dream wedding."

With flexible credit assessment practices, Liberty can help more borrowers to get financial.

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

