bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Sees Another Sell-Out and Reorder by Independent Stores in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(FRA:0I5A), (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that Moodrink (the "Product") has once again experienced a sell-out and has been reordered by select independent stores in Canada. This recurring demand can be an indication of Moodrink's growing popularity among consumers shopping at those stores, suggesting the Product is becoming a preferred choice for customers shopping at those stores.

This follows the press release dated February 16, 2024, and shows a pattern of consistent demand. The Company views this as a confirmation of Moodrink's market acceptance among Canadians and management is particularly pleased to see Moodrink surpassing their expectations, indicating a promising trajectory for the Product's future performance.

Furthermore, bettermoo(d) CEO Nima Bahrami recently announced during a conference call with investors (see press release dated March 18, 2024) that Moodrink has been restocked at its distribution partner's warehouses, United Natural Foods (UNFI) Canada. UNFI is tasked with ensuring that Moodrink is quickly restocked and made available to Canadian consumers, playing a key role in meeting the demand for the Product. This collaboration with UNFI Canada highlights bettermoo(d)'s strategic approach to leveraging established distribution networks to enhance the Product's availability and meet the growing consumer interest, demonstrating the Company's effective management of supply chain dynamics within the competitive dairy alternative market in Canada, which is expected to reach 1.77 billion USD by 2029 and is growing at an impressive CAGR of 11.24% (from 2024 to 2029).1

"To see Moodrink sell-out and then be reordered once again is truly rewarding for the whole team. This success surpasses even our own optimistic projections, and we believe this shows the potential the Product has to redefine the plant-based beverage landscape. We're more motivated than ever to continue innovating and expanding our reach, ensuring that Moodrink sets new benchmarks for what consumers can expect from tasty, sustainable, plant-based options," stated the CEO.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to potential demand for Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/canada-dairy-alternatives-market/market-size#:~:text=Canada%20Dairy%20Alternatives%20Market%20Analysis,period%20(2024%2D2029).

