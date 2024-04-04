Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated and amended National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report ("Technical Report") for the TREO Rare Earth Property ("TREO" or "TREO Property") located near Prince George, British Columbia.

Key Highlights of the TREO Property:

Strategic Location and Access : The TREO Property, situated 80 km northeast of Prince George, encompasses approximately 16,342 hectares within 38 unpatented mining claims, wholly owned by Neotech. The Property is strategically located and benefits from excellent access and proximity to crucial infrastructure, including highways, railways, and power supplies.

Geological Setting and Mineralization : Positioned in the mineral-rich Foreland Belt near the Omineca Belt, which primarily comprises Neoproterozoic to Ordovician period rocks, including significant limestone, argillites, and phyllites formations.

Extensive Historical Exploration : The TREO Property has been the focus of exploration activities since the 1960s, with a peak in exploration between 2006-2011. During this period, several companies conducted extensive prospecting, mapping, rock sampling, soil geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as diamond drilling.

Future Exploration Plans: Neotech has outlined a robust two-phase exploration program to advance the economic potential of the TREO Property. The initial phase will focus on high-resolution aerial and ground surveys, mapping, and geochemical sampling. including additional regional geochemistry, prospecting, mapping and drill testing on its priority targets.

The Technical Report, prepared by Faarnad Geological Consulting Inc., is available on the Company's website and under its profile on SEDAR+.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

Based in Vancouver, B.C., the Company owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 80km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of its Foothills Rare Earth Element Property located in Central British Columbia. The Company also has options for the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

