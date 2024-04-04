Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market Projected to Reach $23.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market by Service (Capture, Storage, Transportation), Technology (Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture, Post-Combustion Capture, Pre-Combustion Capture), End-Use Industry - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $5.94 billion in 2023 to reach $23.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.48% over the forecast period.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are emerging as essential solutions worldwide, targeting reducing CO2 emissions from industrial activities and fossil fuel combustion. These innovative techniques encompass the capture of carbon dioxide at its emission source, repurposing it for various industrial uses, or securing containment within deep geologic formations, thus preventing its atmospheric release. The technology represents a critical stride in addressing the root causes of global warming and is witnessing a surge in demand due to the expanding industrial sector, advancements in CO2-related recovery methods, and significant governmental support. Ongoing research is more cost-effective and efficient for CCUS capabilities, despite the financial challenges associated with the initial setup of capture and storage infrastructures. Internationally, the Asia-Pacific region, notably China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia, alongside the United States and several nations in Latin America and the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA), are intensifying their commitment to reducing emissions through substantial investments in CCUS projects.

Amidst rapidly advancing industrialization, countries face the dual challenge of fostering economic growth while addressing the environmental repercussions of increased hazardous gas emissions from manufacturing processes. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology emerges as a pivotal solution to reduce emissions from significant industrial sources, such as power plants and refineries, and extract existing CO2 from the atmosphere. This commitment to lowering CO2 emissions and international initiatives showcases a concerted effort to safeguard public health threatened by climate change-induced declines in air and water quality and food and shelter security while steering the world towards a more sustainable future.

Carbon capture technology plays a pivotal role in addressing climate change by isolating carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial and energy emissions, preventing its release into the atmosphere. This critical process significantly reduces harmful greenhouse gases and fosters a sustainable future. Furthermore, the innovative conversion of this captured CO2 into valuable products, like building materials, chemicals, or fuels, exemplifies how carbon utilization can mitigate climate impact and decrease reliance on fossil fuels. The connectivity between carbon capture sites and storage or utilization facilities, facilitated by pipelines or shipping, underscores the integral network necessary to make this environmental safeguard effective. Collectively, these measures emphasize our commitment to combating climate change while bolstering ecological sustainability.

The key players in the Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market include Eaton Corporation PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Company, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

We proudly unveil ThinkMi, a cutting-edge AI product designed to transform how businesses interact with the Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market. ThinkMi stands out as your premier market intelligence partner, delivering unparalleled insights with the power of artificial intelligence. Whether deciphering market trends or offering actionable intelligence, ThinkMi is engineered to provide precise, relevant answers to your most critical business questions. This revolutionary tool is more than just an information source; it's a strategic asset that empowers your decision-making with up-to-the-minute data, ensuring you stay ahead in the fiercely competitive Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market. Embrace the future of market analysis with ThinkMi, where informed decisions lead to remarkable growth.

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market, by Service Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market, by Technology Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market, by End-Use Industry Americas Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

