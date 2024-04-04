Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA.F) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in digital technology and AI advancement, announced today its attendance at Paris Blockchain Week and AIM Summit London.

Paris Blockchain Week: April 9-11, 2024

Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) is Europe's largest gathering dedicated to blockchain and digital assets, welcoming thought leaders, innovators and experts from around the world, helping to demonstrate the continued growth and maturity of the digital asset and Web3 space. HIVE Digital Technologies looks forward to engaging with other professionals in the artificial intelligence and Web3 industries, sharing insights, and exploring the latest trends and opportunities in these fast-growing areas of the market. Executive Chairman Frank Holmes will give a keynote speech on April 10, and President and CEO Aydin Kilic will speak on a panel April 11 during the event. For more information about Paris Blockchain Week, we invite you to visit the event website.

"HIVE was the first Bitcoin mining company to go public in 2017 on the TSX.V, with data centers in Europe sourcing green, renewable energy," says Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE Digital Technologies. "We look forward to meeting many of our loyal shareholders in Paris next week, and also in London later this month."

AIM Summit London: April 29-30, 2024

In addition to PBW, HIVE leadership will be attending the AIM Summit London, a leading event for discussions on investment management with a primary focus on alternative investments, including digital currency and blockchain infrastructure. The AIM Summit provides a unique platform for industry leaders and investors to connect and discuss the future of the digital asset landscape. Mr. Holmes will also be speaking at this event, highlighting HIVE's next steps post-the historic Bitcoin halving event. For more details about AIM Summit London, we invite you to visit the event website.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain, digital assets and its intersection with advancements in AI technology. Participating in Paris Blockchain Week and AIM Summit London offers HIVE an unparalleled opportunity to contribute to the dialogue shaping our industry's future," says Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE Digital Technologies. "We invite our shareholders, investors, and anyone interested in the transformative potential of blockchain to join us. These events are about forging new partnerships and gaining deeper insights into where the digital economy is headed."

Hot on the heels of its number one ranking on the TSX Venture 50 list, HIVE is looking forward to the opportunity to connect with industry colleagues and leaders to discuss future growth plans and the industry at large.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a sustainable green energy focus.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavor to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

