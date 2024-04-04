Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
04.04.2024 | 07:06
Firmenich International SA: Ad Hoc Press Release - Regulated Information

Firmenich Financial Statements 2023
for the period ended 31 December 2023

GENEVA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International SA ("Firmenich") announces the Financial Statements for its fiscal year 2023, for the period ended 31 December 2023. The statements are available on investors.firmenich.com as well as dsm-firmenich.com.

Combined Firmenich Annual report Dec 23

Disclosure

The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 07:00 CEST on 4 April 2024. Further information is available on investors.firmenich.com and dsm-firmenich.com.

ENDS

Contacts

Firmenich

Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Email: ingvild.van.lysebetten@dsm-firmenich.com

Robin Roothans

Email: robin.roothans@dsm-firmenich.com

About Firmenich
Firmenich International SA announced on 9 May 2023 the completion of its merger with DSM to establish DSM-Firmenich AG, the leading innovation partner in nutrition, health, and beauty. Prior to the merger, Firmenich was the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company. It was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and family-owned for 128 years. Firmenich was a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offered its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology.

Legal information
This press release is provided purely for informational purposes and is expressly not directed at persons whose nationality or place of residence prohibits access to such information on account of existing legislation. The information and views contained in it do not constitute a request, offer, or recommendation to use a service, to buy or sell investment instruments, or to conduct other transactions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties. It should be noted that there is a risk that forecasts, predictions, projections, and results described or implied in forward-looking statements may not prove to be correct.

Logo Firmenich (PRNewsfoto/Firmenich International SA)

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379029/Combined_Firmenich_Annual_report_Dec_23.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167572/4630639/FIRMENICH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ad-hoc-press-release--regulated-information-302108023.html

