Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A3DC2Y | ISIN: US8726571016
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: the results of the Subsequent Acceptance Period following the voluntary reopening of TPG's takeover Offer of Intervest

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the results of the Subsequent Acceptance Period following the voluntary reopening of TPG's takeover Offer of Intervest.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de resultaten van de Bijkomende Aanvaardingsperiode na de vrijwillige heropening van het overnamebod van TPG op Intervest.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant les résultats de la période d'acceptation subséquente suite à la réouverture volontaire de l'offre publique d'acquisition de TPG sur Intervest.

Attachments

  • ENG_Intervest results SAP_fin (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3ed8563-c2ef-4196-b7e4-91bf9eea260d)
  • NL_Intervest results SAP_fin (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35424714-c141-4cf8-9a53-ac6fa5052599)
  • FR_Intervest Results SAP_fin (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/516f4a76-5ed0-4146-bd1a-e3860cbf587e)

