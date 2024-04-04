The European authorities are trying to determine whether two consortia - including subsidiaries of Longi and Shanghai Electric - violated the new EU rules on foreign subsidies when they participated in a procurement process in Romania for a 110 MW solar farm. The European Commission is expected to make a final decision within 110 working days. The European Commission has launched two in-depth investigations to determine whether two consortia violated the Foreign Subsidies Regulation in a 110 MW PV tender in Romania. "According to the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, companies are obliged to notify ...

