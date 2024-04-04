Das Instrument 1S7 US8162121045 CARTESIAN THER. DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument 1S7 US8162121045 CARTESIAN THER. DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024Das Instrument B7X1 NO0012450008 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument B7X1 NO0012450008 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024Das Instrument RM0 AU000000RMX4 RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument RM0 AU000000RMX4 RED MOUNTAIN MINING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024Das Instrument H5O AU000000MXC6 MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument H5O AU000000MXC6 MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024Das Instrument BO2 GB00B04PYL99 BOWLEVEN PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument BO2 GB00B04PYL99 BOWLEVEN PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024Das Instrument 18MS FR0010757781 AMUNDI ETF SH.EOSTXX 50 D ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument 18MS FR0010757781 AMUNDI ETF SH.EOSTXX 50 D ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024Das Instrument SPC DE000A3CQ5L6 STAIGE ONE AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024The instrument SPC DE000A3CQ5L6 STAIGE ONE AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2024Das Instrument J64 CA75903N1096 REGENX TECH CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024The instrument J64 CA75903N1096 REGENX TECH CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2024Das Instrument CPK0 US13916V1070 CAPCOM CO. UNSP.ADRS 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2024The instrument CPK0 US13916V1070 CAPCOM CO. UNSP.ADRS 1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2024