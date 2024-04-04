Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024

WKN: A404PC | ISIN: US36828A1016 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5C
Berlin
04.04.24
09:10 Uhr
126,62 Euro
-0,44
-0,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GE VERNOVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
GE VERNOVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
CLOSE THE LOOP
CLOSE THE LOOP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOSE THE LOOP LTD0,1760,00 %
DIGIASIA CORP--
GE VERNOVA INC126,62-0,35 %
GIANT MINING CORP--
INFRONEER HOLDINGS INC8,3000,00 %
SCOPE AI CORP--
SEACON SHIPPING GROUP HOLDINGS LTD0,3550,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.