The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.04.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.04.2024Aktien1 AU0000186504 Close the Loop Ltd.2 US36828A1016 GE Vernova Inc.3 JP3153850007 Infroneer Holdings Inc.4 KYG7945D1079 Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd.5 KYG276171025 DigiAsia Corp.6 CA37452L1085 Giant Mining Corp.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 US00724PAF62 Adobe Inc.2 US032095AP67 Amphenol Corp.3 US032095AQ41 Amphenol Corp.4 US29250NCB91 Enbridge Inc.5 US92343VFX73 Verizon Communications Inc.6 US37045XEU63 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.7 US00724PAE97 Adobe Inc.8 US00724PAG46 Adobe Inc.9 US032095AN10 Amphenol Corp.10 US04273WAE12 Arrow Electronics Inc.11 FR001400PBM0 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH12 US29250NCA19 Enbridge Inc.13 US29250NCC74 Enbridge Inc.14 US29250NCD57 Enbridge Inc.15 US30037DAD75 Evergy Metro Inc.16 US744448DA65 Public Service Co. of Colorado17 US744448CZ26 Public Service Co. of Colorado18 US82969BAA08 SiriusPoint Ltd.19 US91282CKF76 United States of America20 BE6350775886 Communauté Germanophone [de Belgique]21 US37045XEV47 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.22 DE000A3H3GP3 Saarland23 IE000BI8OT95 Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF24 CH1315732250 Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Bitcoin ETC Securities25 CH1315732268 Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Ethereum ETC Securities