The Japanese manufacturer said its new heat pump line features a modular approach to system design. The systems are available with capacities of 100 kW, 125 kW and 160 kW and can reportedly achieve a water output temperature of 60 C. Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has unveiled a new water-to-water heat pump series for commercial and industrial applications. According to the company, the EW*T-Q-X-A1 heat pump line can achieve a water output temperature of 60 C, with chilled water being supplied with temperatures ranging from -15 C to 30 C. The new products are available in three versions ...

