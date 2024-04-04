Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 4 April 2024

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has been ranked as the leading European, and number four in the world, consumer goods company in terms of bringing skills dedicated to data and artificial intelligence (AI) in-house, according to the 2024 Data AI Human Capital Report produced by AlixPartners and Darwin X.

The study, which covers the 65 biggest global companies in the sector, assesses the proportion of the internal workforce dedicated to data and artificial intelligence activities, using data gathering and processing technology developed by Darwin X.

For the first edition of this report, Pernod Ricard achieved a score of 54, ranking it fourth behind US companies Nike, General Mills and Procter Gamble, and establishing it as the global leader in the drinks industry, and as the top French and European company across all categories. These results reflect the strategic priority given to leveraging data on a large scale at Pernod Ricard and highlight its position as a pioneer in business-applied AI.

As Pierre-Yves Calloc'h, Pernod Ricard's Chief Digital Officer explained, "In 2020, we launched an ambitious Data and AI programme to ramp up our business. At the time, we decided to bring expertise in-house to ensure that we had algorithms which were fully tailored to our specific needs, allowing us complete control over the recommendations generated, thus boosting the confidence of our internal users.

"In under three years, we have built a team of experts, which today enables us to be autonomous, powerful and efficient across the entire Data and AI value chain. Our decision has proved to be all the more astute today, with the advent of this new artificial intelligence era. At Pernod Ricard, we firmly believe that AI can enhance our activities and that, if harnessed properly, its advantages will benefit our teams, our business and our partners.

