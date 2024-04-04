u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox incorporates newest Nordic Semiconductor Bluetooth chips in two new compact modules



04.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST







Thalwil, Switzerland - April 4, 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced two additions to its Bluetooth LE portfolio, ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 . The modules are based on the latest generation nRF54 Series Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) from Nordic Semiconductor. They both support Bluetooth LE 5.4 and Thread/Matter technologies in a compact, power-efficient, and secure format. ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 are designed for a wide range of IoT applications, including industrial automation, healthcare, and smart home. ALMA-B1 is a high-end wireless MCU, while NORA-B2 brings ultra-low power to less complex applications. Powered by the nRF54H20 and the nRF54L15 Nordic low-power multiprotocol SoCs, ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 provide IoT devices with the processing power for edge computing and machine learning without additional components. With more than twice the processing power of previous Bluetooth LE modules, ALMA-B1 can even replace general-purpose MCUs in a compact solution. Both modules also offer a significant reduction in power consumption. NORA-B2 consumes up to 50% less current compared to previous generations of Bluetooth LE modules. This translates into smaller batteries or longer battery life in end products. Designed for PSA Certified Level 3, ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 provide the highest levels of IoT security. Both modules include next-generation security features like physical tamper detection and protection against side-channel attacks. The sizes of the modules (10 x 11 mm or 10 x 14 mm) save considerable space and facilitate migration from other u-blox's modules. Both modules come with global certifications. "We are thrilled to see Nordic's latest generation of chipsets, the nRF54 Series, being integrated into these u-blox's modules. Their full potential will undoubtedly open up a wealth of revolutionary IoT end products that were previously unfeasible. ALMA-B1's superior power efficiency in radio and MCU processing and NORA-B2's ultra-low power for the mass market are clear market differentiators," says Thomas Holmberg, Regional Sales Director at Nordic Semiconductor. ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 are available as wireless MCUs. Both modules offer two antenna options: an antenna pin or an embedded PCB antenna. u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



