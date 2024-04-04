New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Cirus Foundation (CIRUS-USD), an emerging multi-chain cryptocurrency project focused on Web 3.0 applications, is set to embark on a transformative journey as it enters Stage 2 of Deployment. With a market capitalization hovering around just $2.5 million, CIRUS aims for significant upside potential, poised to capitalize on expanding community engagement and adoption.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/204260_386bf946543b4a49_001full.jpg

Key Features Driving Cirus' Momentum:

Cirus Foundation stands out with its innovative features, including a multi-chain wallet and mechanisms for users to elevate their "Cirus Score." This unique scoring system grants access to exclusive ecosystem apps developed by Web 3.0 Labs. Additionally, a revolutionary browser extension enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by browsing, which can be seamlessly converted into CIRUS and other digital assets.

Strategic Milestones Positioning Cirus for Success:

Cirus is proud to announce a series of major milestones that underscore its commitment to innovation and growth:

New Release: Cirus Mobile App - Scheduled for an April release, the Cirus Mobile App promises enhanced user experience and increased data earnings, paving the way for seamless mobile connectivity. Cirus-Shift Partnership v1.0 - The strategic partnership with Shift, boasting a user base of 40 million across 59 exchanges, is set to drive value and accessibility within the digital ecosystem from April to September. Pioneering Web3 Labs App - Collaboration with a top-tier crypto institution to develop the first Web3 Labs app signals a new era of decentralized innovation, slated for release in June. AI-Driven Data Monetization - The acquisition of an AI app with 225,000 active users marks a significant step towards unlocking new avenues of data monetization from May onwards. Evolution of Cirus Tokenomics - Introduction of v2 Tokenomics, focusing on consumption within the platform, promises a sustainable and dynamic ecosystem from May to July.

For media inquiries or further information

Website and socials: https://linktr.ee/cirusfoundation

Contact Details:

Name: Jonathan Rose

Email: info@cirusfoundation.com

Location: US/NY

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204260

SOURCE: Asiacryptos