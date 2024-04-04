Codestone Group: Codestone named Top 100 UK Companies to Work For in 2024 by Culture 100

LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone Group has been recognised as one of the Top 100 UK companies out of over 5,000 contenders in the prestigious Culture 100 Awards. This achievement not only celebrates the company's employee initiatives but also underscores its dedication to its customers. Codestone prioritises its employees, creating an environment where they can excel and achieve greatness. Furthermore, the company extends this commitment to its customers by enabling them to become employers of choice. Through Codestone's outcome driven approach to using cutting-edge technology, enabling modern experiences and cultural enrichment, Codestone helps its customers cultivate their staff and customers.

Codestone Group was applauded for several employee initiatives that foster individuals to be the best they can be, including THRIVE, a strategic initiative reinforcing the Group's core culture and values throughout all employee programmes and continues to grow gender representation to track at UK national levels with ambitions to supersede it. In addition, launched recently, Codestone's ITA Awards that recognises Inspiration, Transformation and Achievement amongst individuals and teams, has already celebrated over 70 employees. Of notable mention by the judicators, was Codefest, the annual outdoor weekend music festival for employees, their families and friends, that Codestone has organised for over 10 years.

Cherin Elliott, People & Culture Director, Codestone expresses her delight in this prestigious award, "Being selected for the 2024 Growth Edition of the Culture 100 Awards is a tremendous honour for us as it validates our ongoing efforts in creating a workplace environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential."

This award not only celebrates Codestone Group's past achievements but also reaffirms its ongoing commitment to fostering a culture that prioritises continuous improvement, collaboration, and excellence. It serves as validation that Codestone is already dedicated to nurturing an environment where employee value growth and aspirations thrive.

Darryl Sackett, Chief Executive Officer, Codestone concludes, "Codestone Group emphasises our unwavering commitment to employees, they are our number one priority. We have cultivated an environment where everyone can flourish and thrive. This award is a testament to the incredible community we are building together. To each team member who continues to contribute, thank you for making Codestone an extraordinary place to work."

This highly esteemed accolade was presented by Hyer, a leading authority on organisational culture and workplace excellence, who assessed multiple organisations across 22 industry sectors and carried out 20,000+ interviews.

