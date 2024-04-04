Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
Stuttgart
04.04.24
08:04 Uhr
0,055 Euro
+0,004
+8,51 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0460,07209:58
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 09:26
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Publishes Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser's Annual Report for 2023 has now been published (in Swedish) and is available at bambuser.com/ir.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 290 brands from 50+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Los Angeles. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 50% of its senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to
Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Attachments

Bambuser Annual Report 2023

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

