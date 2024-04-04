Regulatory News:

EUTELSAT S.A. (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL):

EUTELSAT S.A.

(a joint-stock company (société anonyme)established under the laws of the Republic of France)

(THE "COMPANY

ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER

TO THE QUALIFYING HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING

€800,000,000 2.00 PER CENT. BONDS DUE 2025 (OF WHICH €800,000,000 ARE CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING) (ISIN: FR0013369493) (THE "EXISTING NOTES

TO TENDER ANY AND ALL OF THE EXISTING NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ON THE TERMS AND SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONS SET OUT IN FULL IN THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM

This notice must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 25 March 2024 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On 25 March 2024, the Company announced the launch of a Tender Offer to Qualifying Holders (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum). Under the terms of the Tender Offer, Qualifying Holders (subject to offer restrictions) were invited to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by the Company for a cash amount, equal to the Tender Consideration and the Accrued Interest Amount upon the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Tender Offer expired at 5.00 p.m. Paris time on 3 April 2024.

Final results of the Tender Offer

The Company is pleased to announce the final results of the Tender Offer as follows:

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes tendered and accepted for purchase: €623,400,000

Accrued Interest in respect of Existing Notes tendered and accepted for purchase: 1.03279%

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that remains outstanding after the Settlement Date: €176,600,000

Any charges, costs and expenses charged by the Qualifying Holders intermediary shall be borne by such Qualifying Holders.

The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Existing Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is at the sole discretion of the Company and is subject, without limitation, to, and conditional upon, on or before the Settlement Date, the settlement of the issue of the New Notes to the satisfaction of the Company (the "Transaction Condition"). The Company is entitled to waive the Transaction Condition at its sole and absolute discretion.

Settlement

The Settlement Date is expected to take place on 8 April 2024, on which date the Company will pay the Tender Consideration and the Accrued Interest Amount to the Qualifying Holders who have validly tendered for purchase their Existing Notes under the Tender Offer and whose tenders have been accepted.

Contact Information

The Company:

Eutelsat S.A.

32 Boulevard Gallieni

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

The Dealer Managers of the Tender Offer are:

BNP Paribas 16, boulevard des Italiens

75009 Paris

France Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: +33 1 55 77 78 94 Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

12 place des États-Unis CS 70052 92 547 Montrouge Cedex France Attn: Liability Management Tel: +44 207 214 5903 Email: liability.management@ca-cib.com Société Générale Immeuble Basalte 17 Cours Valmy, CS 50318, 92972 Paris La Défense Cedex France Attn: Liability Management Tel: +33 1 42 13 32 40 Email: liability.management@sgcib.com

The Information Agent for the Tender Offer will be:

BNP Paribas Securities Services Business Line Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93500 Pantin France Tel: +33 1 40 14 14 30 Email: paris.bp2s.information.agent@bnpparibas.com

The Tender Agent for the Tender Offer will be:

BNP Paribas Securities Services Business Line 9, rue du Débarcadère 93500 Pantin France Attn: Corporate Trust Services Tel: +33 1 40 14 14 30 Fax: +33 1 57 43 31 38 Email: paris.bp2s.offers@bnpparibas.com

