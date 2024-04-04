Bluetti has unveiled a new portable, weatherproof power station featuring a lithium iron phosphate battery with 1,536 Wh of power capacity and a rated output of 2,400 W. From pv magazine Australia US storage specialist Bluetti has launched the new AC240 portable power station. It said the AC240 is a 1,536 Wh portable power station capable of delivering 2,400 W of power. It also has a "power lifting" mode specifically designed to handle resistive loads up to 3,600 W. The modular design of the AC240 means two units can be connected in parallel, delivering up to 4,800 W of output. The AC240 can also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...