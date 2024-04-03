Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Impactmeldung! Den nächsten 300%-Move nicht wieder verpassen!? - Heute Ad-hoc, potenziell massiver Turnaround!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RNAC | ISIN: NL0009169515 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DGB GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DGB GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2024 | 21:03
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DGB Group N.V.: DGB Group Q1 update: strategic milestones for growth

DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group", or "the Company") (Euronext: DGB: NL000916951), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, shares an update following its annual report released on 22 March 2024 and a subsequent, successful stakeholder conference call on 2 April 2024. The Board of Directors presented a concise roadmap to its stakeholders detailing DGB's progress, quantifiable strategic objectives, and measurable targets for the near future. The roadmap aims to foster substantial growth, pioneer innovation, and expand DGB's global influence.

CEO Selwyn Duijvestijn commented, "The roadmap we're sharing today has always been at the heart of DGB's strategy, setting the goals for our team internally. We're now making it public to offer our investors and stakeholders a transparent overview of our core objectives and strategic directions. This allows everyone to track our progress more closely and understand the precise targets we're aiming for on our growth trajectory. We are on the cusp of achieving several more key milestones in the upcoming months, demonstrating our ability to turn ambitious goals into realities."

Key goals of DGB's roadmap: https://www.green.earth/press-releases/dgb-group-q1-update-strategic-milestones-for-growth

Contact for press enquiries

For more information about DGB's initiatives, please contact:

DGB GROUP NV
press@green.earth
+31320788118
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.