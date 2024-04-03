DGB Group N.V.: DGB Group Q1 update: strategic milestones for growth

DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group", or "the Company") (Euronext: DGB: NL000916951), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, shares an update following its annual report released on 22 March 2024 and a subsequent, successful stakeholder conference call on 2 April 2024. The Board of Directors presented a concise roadmap to its stakeholders detailing DGB's progress, quantifiable strategic objectives, and measurable targets for the near future. The roadmap aims to foster substantial growth, pioneer innovation, and expand DGB's global influence.



CEO Selwyn Duijvestijn commented, "The roadmap we're sharing today has always been at the heart of DGB's strategy, setting the goals for our team internally. We're now making it public to offer our investors and stakeholders a transparent overview of our core objectives and strategic directions. This allows everyone to track our progress more closely and understand the precise targets we're aiming for on our growth trajectory. We are on the cusp of achieving several more key milestones in the upcoming months, demonstrating our ability to turn ambitious goals into realities."



Key goals of DGB's roadmap: https://www.green.earth/press-releases/dgb-group-q1-update-strategic-milestones-for-growth



Contact for press enquiries



For more information about DGB's initiatives, please contact:



DGB GROUP NV

press@green.earth

+31320788118

