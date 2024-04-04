Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
02.04.24
14:15 Uhr
0,975 Euro
-0,016
-1,61 %
Dow Jones News
04.04.2024 | 10:31
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
04-Apr-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 April 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
 
Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 
2023 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of 
proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 9 May 2024. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have 
also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 313630 
EQS News ID:  1873371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
