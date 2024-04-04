DJ Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 04-Apr-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 April 2024 Genel Energy plc Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 9 May 2024. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com. -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

