Altron is a South African-based provider of platforms and IT services, helping businesses transform and operate their IT. As part of the plan to refocus on strategic growth opportunities and to improve profitability, management has set ambitious medium-term profit targets. The group has made good progress to date, and we forecast a headline EPS CAGR of 21% from FY23 to FY26e. In our view, this performance is not yet reflected in the current share price. Full FY24 results in May should provide better clarity around individual business performance and we expect the discount to peers to reduce as positive margin progress becomes evident.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...