The Indian government has allocated 1. 5 GW of solar at $0. 031/kWh. The winning developers will set up the projects on a build-own-operate basis and supply power under 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). From pv magazine India SECI has published the results of its 1. 5 GW solar tender, launched under tranche XIII. The full capacity has been allocated to four bidders at an average price of INR 2. 56 ($0. 031)/kWh. JSW Neo Energy won 700 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 2. 56/kWh. Sunsure Solarpark Fourteen secured 300 MW and Tejorupa Renewables ...

