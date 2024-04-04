DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Registration of the Capital Ceiling Validity Period and Increase Of Authorized Capital

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Registration of the Capital Ceiling Validity Period and Increase Of Authorized Capital 04-Apr-2024 / 09:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Registration of the Capital Ceiling Validity Period and Increase Of Authorized Capital DATE: April 03, 2024 The Bank's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held on March 27, 2024, was registered by Istanbul Trade Registery Office. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 313636 EQS News ID: 1873411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

