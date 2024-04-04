Poland added around 4. 6 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, according to new data from research institute IEO. Poland's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 17. 05 GW at the end of 2023, according to a new report from Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). At the end of 2022, the country's installed solar capacity had reached 12. 4 GW, which means new PV additions hit 4. 6 GW last year. Solar is currently the first renewable energy source in the country before wind power with 9. 4 GW, biomass with 982 MW, hydropower with 979 MW, and biogas with just 294 MW. Most of the country's electricity demand, ...

