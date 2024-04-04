Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Impactmeldung! Den nächsten 300%-Move nicht wieder verpassen!? - Heute Ad-hoc, potenziell massiver Turnaround!
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
04.04.24
11:30 Uhr
825,50 Euro
+4,70
+0,57 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
04.04.2024 | 11:06
VyOS Networks Corporation: VyOS Networks Joins NVIDIA Inception

POWAY, Calif, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

VyOS Networks is focused on developing an open-source network-operating-system platform and supporting management tools. Participation in the NVIDIA Inception program will allow the VyOS team to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We are excited to join NVIDIA Inception," said Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks. "This program will provide us with the resources and expertise we need to accelerate our efforts to use cutting-edge AI technologies in our VyOS Networking Platform for smart cities and industry 4.0."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About VyOS Networks
VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS is a highly scalable and reliable network operating system that is used by enterprises, service providers, and governments around the world.

VyOS Networks
Yuriy Andamasov
yuriy@vyos.io
+1 844 980 2188

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vyos-networks-joins-nvidia-inception-302104533.html

