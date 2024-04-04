This year will be important for Cadence Minerals' major asset, the Amapá iron ore project in Brazil. Cadence recently announced the results of an optimisation study that points to the potential to increase production by 4.8% and lower processing plant commissioning costs by 33%. An updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) level NPV will be published in the near future and we explore some of the sensitivities in this report. We have adjusted our valuation to reflect portfolio changes and the rise in Cadence's stake in Amapá, although we have yet to include the value uplift of the optimisation of Amapá.

