DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of March 30, 2024

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of March 30, 2024 04-Apr-2024 / 11:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of March 30, 2024 Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Date Total number of shares comprising the Total number of theoretical Total number of exercisable share capital voting rights voting rights1 31/03/2024 22 306 095 30 896 284 30 874 627

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For further information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

Seitosei.Actifin 2CRSi Foucauld Charavay Philippe Steinmetz Financial Communication Group Chief Financial Office 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 60 foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI Shares and voting rights monthly report - March 2024

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext AL2SI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 1873491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1873491 04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

