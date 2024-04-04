VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that Dr. Markus Peters has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and as a member of VIA's Management Board, effective March 31, 2024.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Heiko Frank commented, "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Peters for taking on the role of CFO and Member of the Management Board during a challenging period for the Company. We very much appreciated all of his efforts and wish him all the best for the future, both privately and professionally."

Chief Executive Officer Roland Chochoiek added, "We would like to thank Dr. Peters for his commitment and dedication during his nearly three-year tenure as CFO. He has been a valued member of our management team, and we wish him the best in his next endeavors."

Dr. Peters said, "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and the whole VIA team for their support, trust and engagement. To the Company, I would like to express my best wishes for continuing success."

Bernd Wagner, who was appointed on an interim basis in November 2023 to oversee the Company's finance department, will continue to serve in his capacity as Interim CFO. Mr. Wagner is managing the completion and filing of the Company's financial statements.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

