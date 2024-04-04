Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
04.04.2024 | 12:36
MAIRE S.p.A.: NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) TO COMBINE ITS PROPRIETARY GREEN AMMONIA TECHNOLOGY WITH VALLOUREC'S HYDROGEN STORAGE SYSTEM TO OFFER AN INTEGRATED SOLUTION FOR "POWER-TO-X" PROJECTS

  • Upon completion of joint feasibility studies, NextChem Tech will act as the exclusive global licensor of the integrated technology package combining NEXTCHEM's small-scale green ammonia production technology with Vallourec's hydrogen storage system

MILAN, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions), through its subsidiary NextChem Tech, and Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets, agreed to cooperate on the integration of NEXTCHEM's proprietary green ammonia technology with Vallourec's Delphy hydrogen storage technology and its subsequent commercialization.

MAIRE Logo

The two partners will study how to combine the Delphy storage solution in the "Power-to-X" and green hydrogen projects where NEXTCHEM is involved as technology provider worldwide. The partnership will focus on the synergies between NEXTCHEM's proprietary green ammonia production technologies and Vallourec's high-capacity hydrogen storage system.

NEXTCHEM's green ammonia technology is able to produce carbon-free ammonia using renewable energy, moving away from traditional fossil fuel-based processes. NEXTCHEM's technology is among the most competitive solutions in terms of CAPEX, provides a complete modularization and utilizes a proven design with additional digital solutions available for training and process monitoring. With several plants in operation, NEXTCHEM's technology has a strong technology reference base.

NEXTCHEM's technology, bundled with Delphy underground storage system, will be able to offer a safe, efficient and economically viable solution to serve the green hydrogen producers and the industrial clients.

Upon completion of the joint feasibility studies, NextChem Tech will act as the exclusive global licensor of the technology package integrating NEXTCHEM's small-scale green ammonia production technology with Vallourec's hydrogen storage system. The commercialization of the technology package will be carried out through one of NEXTCHEM's subsidiaries. This cooperation is part of NEXTCHEM's and Vallourec's commitment to the transition to a low-carbon industry, by reducing energy consumption and offering more environmentally friendly solutions through a circular approach.

Mohammed Nafid, CEO of NextChem Tech, commented: "The integration of the two technologies is an essential building block allowing green ammonia production to better cope with intermittent renewable power. Our technology portfolio in the energy transition and hydrogen segment is adding one more key tool that would significantly strengthen our offer in this space. This partnership between NextChem Tech and Vallourec marks another important step in the roll-out of MAIRE Group's sustainable technologies strategy."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379433/MAIRE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextchem-maire-to-combine-its-proprietary-green-ammonia-technology-with-vallourecs-hydrogen-storage-system-to-offer-an-integrated-solution-for-power-to-x-projects-302108280.html

