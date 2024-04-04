The "European Market for Outdoor Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Market for Outdoor Furniture report offers the latest data and sector trends, with an in-depth look at outdoor furniture products, competitive landscapes, and a focus on 15 countries selected for their representativeness in the sector within Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Key Market Highlights

Outdoor furniture is one of the best-performing segments within the European furniture industry, with a current overall market value that increased by about 30% cumulative compared to 2018. The largest consuming countries are Germany, the UK, Italy, and France, with a combined share of over 60%.

Although most sales in this sector continue to be in the retail segment, the share of sales of contract projects has increased in the past two years. Most outdoor furniture manufacturers interviewed for the reprt underlined a challenging market condition in the current year, while a recovery is expected for 2025.

European outdoor companies have structural connections with suppliers in China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In recent years, however, some companies, especially those in the contract or luxury segment, have tried to reduce their dependence on Asian production by investing in manufacturing operations in Europe

This report analyses the following topics:

Trends in market size and production of outdoor furniture in Europe 2018-2023

Market development and forecasts up to 2025

International trade and major trading partners

Destination segments: contract projects and retail residential use

Trends in products and materials: upholstered and non-upholstered lounge seating, tables and chairs, other outdoor furniture, emerging categories, finishings/materials

Business performance by country: macroeconomic indicators, demand divers, and outdoor furniture sector figures

Competitive system: Leading manufacturing companies of outdoor furniture and market share

Distribution: distribution channels, and e-commerce

STRUCTURE OF THE REPORT

MARKET OVERVIEW

The first part of the study shows the main sector figures of the European Outdoor furniture industry, the market evolution, challenges, and figures by country, with basic data for production, consumption, imports, and exports for the time series 2018-2023.

Outdoor furniture market forecasts in Europe and by the considered countries are provided for 2024 and 2025.

The outdoor furniture consumption is broken down by destination segment (contract and retail), by kind of product (upholstered sofas, benches, sun loungers, chairs, tables, other) and by material (steel/iron, aluminum, wood/rattan/bamboo, plastic, rope, other).

The international trade of outdoor furniture and market openness are analysed through data for exports of outdoor furniture, with incidence on production, data for imports of outdoor furniture, with incidence on consumption, and trading partners for the considered countries.

COUNTRY ANALYSIS

For Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom the study provides basic outdoor furniture data, socio-economic indicators, and population by dwelling type.

THE COMPETITIVE SYSTEM

The report also analyses the leading manufacturers of outdoor furniture in Europe and includes short profiles for selected players. Total revenues are provided for a sample of 100 leading European outdoor furniture companies. For selected firms, estimated revenues in the contract and the retail segment.

Market share for a sample of companies by country is provided for Benelux, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

The report considers a total of over 150 outdoor furniture companies operating in Europe.

DISTRIBUTION: Outdoor furniture market by distribution channel (Furniture retailers, Furniture chains, DIY Hypermarkets Dept. Stores, Garden Centers, E-commerce, Direct sales) is provided for Europe and France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

PRODUCTS CONSIDERED: upholstered and non-upholstered lounge seating, tables and chairs, and other outdoor furniture.

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE: Europe as a whole, with a focus on Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Cane-Line

Dedon

EMU

Fermob

Fischer Mobel

Fuera Dentro

Grand Soleil Igap

Grosfillex

Hartman

Keter UK

Kettal

Kettler

Lafuma Mobilier

Maze Rattan

Nardi

Paola Lenti

Progarden-IPAE

Royal Botania

Scancom International

Sieger

SP Berner

Stern

Talenti

Tribu

Vitra

Vondom

