Dual Drinks LLC: Dual Drinks Revolutionizes Beverage Experience, Wins Grant at Catapult Lakeland Pitch Night Competition

Breaking Boundaries in Beverage Innovation: Dual Drinks Earns Prestigious Grant for Groundbreaking Concept at Catapult Lakeland Pitch Night

LAKELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Dual Drinks, a trailblazing company at the intersection of innovation and beverage culture, is proud to announce its victory at the esteemed Catapult Lakeland Pitch Night Competition held on March 28, 2024. Dual Drinks secured a significant grant to advance its mission of redefining how consumers enjoy their favorite beverages.

At the heart of Dual Drinks' success is its revolutionary product-a versatile thermos that seamlessly accommodates both hot and cold beverages while offering the unique ability to mix drinks on the go. The company's commitment to innovation and consumer-centric design has earned it widespread recognition, culminating in its recent triumph at the Catapult Lakeland Pitch Night Competition.

"We are honored and elated to be awarded this grant from Catapult Lakeland," said Sidney Graybill, CEO and Founder of Dual Drinks. "This validation underscores the potential of our groundbreaking thermos and the impact it can have on enhancing the beverage experience for consumers worldwide."

The Catapult Lakeland Pitch Night Competition is a prestigious platform that celebrates entrepreneurship and fosters innovation within the Lakeland community. Competing against a diverse array of forward-thinking ventures, Dual Drinks stood out for its ingenuity, market potential, and dedication to delivering unparalleled beverage solutions.

Christin Strawbridge, President of Catapult in Lakeland Florida stated, "Catapult is a non-profit that exists to foster an environment for founders to build scalable businesses. One way that we are able to do that is through the Launch Micro-Grant Program, which is made possible by the financial institutions that give to the fund. Over the years, more than $500,000 has been granted to small businesses. We are excited to support Dual Drinks on their journey towards reshaping the beverage industry landscape and can't wait to see what they will do next."

Dual Drinks' thermos represents a paradigm shift in how consumers interact with their beverages. Whether enjoying a piping hot coffee on a brisk morning or savoring an ice-cold cocktail at a summer picnic, Dual Drinks offers versatility, convenience, and unparalleled taste experience, all in one stylish and durable package.

With the support of the grant from Catapult Lakeland, Dual Drinks is poised to accelerate its product development efforts, expand its market reach, and further solidify its position as a trailblazer in the beverage industry.

For more information about Dual Drinks and its innovative thermos, visit the Dual Website .

Pre-orders are officially live! The first 500 orders get a limited edition Dual thermos.

Dual Drinks Contact Information:

Sidney Graybill, M.B.A.

Founder & CEO

info@dualdrinks.com

Dual Website

Dual Instagram

SOURCE: Dual Drinks LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com