Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Provides Update on Joint Western University Research Project

LONDON, Ontario, April 04, 2024" in partnership with Western University.

Launched in early 2023 with a generous $1.15 million in grant funding from the NSERC Alliance and Mitacs Accelerate Grants Program, complemented by a $382,500 additional contribution from Aduro, this three-year project is to advance the company's polymer recycling program through conscientious research, while providing high-quality training and mentoring to the project researchers to develop them as highly qualified personnel for advanced polymer recycling. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Charpentierand Dr. Cedric L. Briensat Western University, the team has conducted rigorous studies generating a significant knowledge database that supports the objective of advancing the recycling processes.

In April 2024, Dr. Charpentier reported on the project's current status, focusing on the innovative recycling of polyolefins like LDPE, HDPE, and PP using Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT). This research investigates the applicability of HCT, catalytic and thermal processes, and the combination thereof to maximize the conversion of mixed plastic waste into valuable chemicals and streamline the recycling processes.

The project started with the investigation of applying HCT to polymer feedstock for benchmarking and training of personnel along with a thorough literature review and search on other recycling technologies and contaminants in waste plastic across the globe. A significant part of the study focused on understanding the solubility/miscibility and effect of reaction parameters which are crucial for enhancing chemical recycling efficiency. A critical aspect of the research aimed at identifying and quantifying impurities in polyolefins and understanding the fate of those impurities in different chemical recycling processes.

The research further delved into advanced sorting and processing techniques for polyolefin waste, laying the groundwork for more precise and effective recycling methods. These comprehensive studies represent a significant leap forward in polymer recycling, setting the stage for anticipated higher sustainable and efficient upcycling of plastics into valuable products.

The current phase will investigate the behavior of contaminants under Hydrochemolytic technology and pyrolysis conditions in a methodical approach to building and enhancing the Company's database so that when engaging with real-life waste feedstocks, the information generated becomes more useful in predicting issues when providing customer solutions. This knowledge is vital for improving recycling practices and to ensure higher efficiency and environmental benefits.

Over the duration of the project, the research program will employ a total of 19 highly skilled research members and engineers.

A key highlight of the initiative has been the successful recruitment of researchers from the program into Aduro's team. Building on our commitment to nurturing talent, Aduro has already offered positions to outstanding graduates from the project, enabling them to continue their impactful work as full-time Aduro employees. This strategic move underscores Aduro's belief in the importance of investing and integrating research talent as a cornerstone of innovation and progress in the clean technology sector.

"We are happy to provide this update and report on the significant project progress to date. The synergistic relationship we've cultivated with Western University, is not only advancing critical research but also fostering the next generation of scientific leaders to join our team," stated Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604 362 7011

Arrowhead

Thomas Renaud, Managing Director

enquire@arrowheadbid.com

+1 212 619 6889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6283664-3201-403f-b89e-fad1efd3e93b