This firefighting PPE report covers all the regions except North America and Western Europe. The areas include Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Asia. This firefighting PPE market generated revenues of €802.8 million in 2023.
Firefighters wrestle with occupational hazards, such as physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particulate matter. PPE safeguards firefighters against contaminants, debris, fire/heat, and chemicals. As such, increased awareness of fire safety and the adoption of stringent NFPA and CEN standards are forecast to propel market growth in upcoming years.
Turnout gear accounted for the largest product segment, contributing $214.4 million in revenue in 2023. Demand for lightweight, high-performance, and comfortable 3-layer turnout gear will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Across the countries, robust demand for decontamination could prompt firefighting PPE companies to partner and/or acquire service companies to offer differentiated offerings in this competitive market.
Technology integration in firefighting PPE is expected to be high owing to its high-risk work environment. As the price sensitivity of firefighting PPE is relatively low compared to other industries, this offers ample growth opportunities for companies investing in R&D activities to develop smart IoT-enabled firefighting PPE.
Given the lucrative growth opportunities, larger firefighting PPE manufacturers are expected to pursue M&As in the next 3 to 5 years to reduce competition and boost revenue share.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Mergers Acquisitions
- Adoption of NFPA Standards
- Preference for Lightweight, Comfortable, and Easy Decontamination of Firefighting PPE
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- CEN (European Committee for Standardization)
- NFPA (National Fire Protection Association)
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Rest of the World Firefighter PPE Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Industry Definitions
- Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Career and Volunteer Firefighters
- Global Fire Trends
- Tree Cover Losses
- Main Reasons for Tree Cover Losses
- Primary Reasons for Tree Cover Losses
- Tree Cover Losses by Region
- Global Firefighter PPE Industry
- Regulations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis Fire Helmets
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis SCBAs
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis Turnout Gear
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis Fire Gloves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis Fire Boots
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
