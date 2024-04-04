GTN enlists former Saxo Bank CCO Damian Bunce as new Middle East CEO

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining trading and investing for all, is pleased to announce Damian Bunce's appointment as the CEO of GTN Middle East. Bunce brings over 30 years of unparalleled forex and online securities trading expertise in brokerage and investment banking.

With an extensive career at leading financial services institutions such as IBM, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Saxo Bank, Damian Bunce has held numerous C-level positions, showcasing his strategic acumen and industry leadership. Notably, his tenure as Chief Commercial Officer at Saxo Bank exemplifies his ability to drive forward-thinking strategies and navigate complex market landscapes.

Recently, Bunce ran the Trading business at online market maker Exness; during his 3.5-year tenure, the company developed a new B2B capability and broke retail volume records, boasting 4 trillion dollars/month and ranking number 1 in the industry. Subsequently, he assumed the role of Chief Customer Officer, where he excelled in cultivating strong client and media relationships, building the company's brand and instilling confidence within the financial community.

GTN co-founder and Group CEO Manjula Jayasinghe said: "We are thrilled to have Damian join us in Dubai as CEO of GTN Middle East. His industry and commercial acumen will elevate our success in materialising our goal of being the leading global fintech that makes trading and investing accessible to all."

In his new role, Bunce will lead GTN's strategic initiatives in the Middle East, help coordinate global activities across its network of offices, and further cement the company's commitment to providing innovative trading and investment solutions to a broad range of financial services companies.

Speaking of his appointment, Bunce said, "I'm delighted to join GTN at an exciting time in the company's history. I look forward to a move back to mainstream B2B and working in a region that has gained global strategic importance for financial services. GTN has a strong leadership team, a market-leading regulated product, an enviable client list, and a high-quality board of investors; the future possibilities are limitless."

This appointment marks another milestone in GTN's global expansion journey. It follows a series of strategic hires to fortify its position as the global fintech frontrunner, providing innovative investment and trading solutions for partners, brokers, banks, wealth managers, and fintechs.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded finance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 400 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

