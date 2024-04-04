Valmet Oyj: Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January - March 2024 on April 24, 2024

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 4, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review January - March 2024 will be published on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/q1-2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048300

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on social media platform X at www.x.com/valmetir.

