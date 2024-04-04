Trophy Games Development: Preliminary Q1 Results Indicate 76% Revenue Growth - Trophy Games Raises Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES) Company Announcement no. 4/2024 (April 04, 2024)
*Contains inside information
In preparation for the Q1 report, we have preliminary unaudited Q1 numbers indicating:
|Q1 2024
|Q1 2023
|Difference
|Revenue:
|DKK 19.9m
|DKK 11.3m
|+76%
|EBITDA:
|DKK 4.8m
|DKK 1.9m
|+153%
|EBT:
|DKK 3.0m
|DKK -0.5m
|+ DKK 3.5m
The full Q1 report is expected to be released on April 25th, 2024.
As a consequence of the preliminary numbers, Trophy Games raises its guidance for the financial year 2024, posted back in November 2023:
New Guidance:
|Revenue:
|DKK 63m-71m
|EBITDA:
|DKK 14m-18m
|EBT:
|DKK 5m-8m
Old Guidance (November 2023):
|Revenue:
|DKK 59m-68m
|EBITDA:
|DKK 11m-15m
|EBT:
|DKK 2m-6m
CEO Comment:
We have experienced a very strong Q1 and managed to raise the profitability of the games by introducing ad monetization and increasing our marketing performance.
Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
