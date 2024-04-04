Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:06 Uhr
0,575 Euro
-0,020
-3,36 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 13:38
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trophy Games Development: Preliminary Q1 Results Indicate 76% Revenue Growth - Trophy Games Raises Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES) Company Announcement no. 4/2024 (April 04, 2024)

*Contains inside information

In preparation for the Q1 report, we have preliminary unaudited Q1 numbers indicating:

Q1 2024Q1 2023Difference
Revenue:DKK 19.9mDKK 11.3m+76%
EBITDA:DKK 4.8mDKK 1.9m+153%
EBT:DKK 3.0mDKK -0.5m+ DKK 3.5m

The full Q1 report is expected to be released on April 25th, 2024.

As a consequence of the preliminary numbers, Trophy Games raises its guidance for the financial year 2024, posted back in November 2023:

New Guidance:

Revenue:DKK 63m-71m
EBITDA:DKK 14m-18m
EBT:DKK 5m-8m

Old Guidance (November 2023):

Revenue:DKK 59m-68m
EBITDA:DKK 11m-15m
EBT:DKK 2m-6m

CEO Comment:
We have experienced a very strong Q1 and managed to raise the profitability of the games by introducing ad monetization and increasing our marketing performance.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Preliminary Q1 results indicate 76% revenue growth - Trophy Games Raises Guidance

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.