Trophy Games Development: Preliminary Q1 Results Indicate 76% Revenue Growth - Trophy Games Raises Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES) Company Announcement no. 4/2024 (April 04, 2024)

*Contains inside information

In preparation for the Q1 report, we have preliminary unaudited Q1 numbers indicating:

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Difference Revenue: DKK 19.9m DKK 11.3m +76% EBITDA: DKK 4.8m DKK 1.9m +153% EBT: DKK 3.0m DKK -0.5m + DKK 3.5m

The full Q1 report is expected to be released on April 25th, 2024.

As a consequence of the preliminary numbers, Trophy Games raises its guidance for the financial year 2024, posted back in November 2023:

New Guidance:

Revenue: DKK 63m-71m EBITDA: DKK 14m-18m EBT: DKK 5m-8m

Old Guidance (November 2023):

Revenue: DKK 59m-68m EBITDA: DKK 11m-15m EBT: DKK 2m-6m

CEO Comment:

We have experienced a very strong Q1 and managed to raise the profitability of the games by introducing ad monetization and increasing our marketing performance.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark



Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments

Preliminary Q1 results indicate 76% revenue growth - Trophy Games Raises Guidance

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on accesswire.com