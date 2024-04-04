ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce another paid partner deal with AVR Labs, a pioneering company based in the United Arab Emirates specializing in XR technologies. AVR Labs will be a recognized partner of ARway in the Gulf Region, increasing ARway's distribution channel, as they have 100+ projects from paying customers deployed across 20 countries around the globe.

This collaboration is set to revolutionize AR navigation by integrating cutting-edge generative AI 3D/AR avatars with conversational immersive interaction capabilities, powered by ARway's advanced platform and AVR Labs' innovative solutions.

AVR Labs, with a robust presence across the Middle East and a diverse clientele including universities and government ministries, is an ARway agency partner that will implement ARway's technology for various customer projects. Renowned for their expertise in AI, AR, and VR technology, AVR Labs specializes in creating immersive experiences that captivate and engage audiences. One of their notable projects includes the development of AR VIEWZ GPT, an augmented reality GPT that enables dynamic, conversational interactions within AR environments.

The partnership aims to integrate these AR GPTs into the ARway platform, enhancing AR navigation experiences with the addition of conversational AI avatars. These avatars, accessible via a visual marker scan, will act as interactive tour guides, offering personalized navigation assistance and enriching user interactions within AR spaces.

This collaboration's first showcase will be at the World Future Energy Summit in Dubai, a premier event in the global energy and resources sector. At the summit, AVR Labs will deploy AR indoor navigation enhanced with GPT-powered 3D/AR avatars to guide visitors around the event, demonstrating the transformative potential of combining ARway's navigation solutions with AVR Labs' technology. This deployment will feature wayfinding around the event, integration of AI avatars for conversational interaction, and a presentation of ARway to the Middle Eastern market, with over 280 exhibitors participating from April 16-18.

ARway and AVR Labs are committed to pushing the boundaries of AR technology, aiming to expand their reach across various industries beyond the initial tradeshow project. With over 100 projects across 20 countries, AVR Labs plans to incorporate ARway's technology in client projects, significantly enhancing user experiences across diverse sectors.

This partnership marks a milestone in the evolution of AR navigation and interaction, setting a new standard for immersive technology applications in the Middle East and around the globe. ARway and AVR Labs look forward to redefining the future of AR experiences, offering users innovative ways to explore and interact with the world around them.

Scan the QR code using your smartphone to see an Avatar example:





To interact with the AI driven Avatar, please visit the AVR Labs website https://avrlabs.io/ and locate the Avatar in the bottom right corner:

About AVR Labs

AVR Labs, is a revolutionary Augmented, Virtual Reality, and Metaverse company based in Dubai with a commitment to contributing to the UAE's vision for innovation and evolution.

They offer XR solutions and services to help companies solidify their online presence and promote their product and services in an immersive and engaging way. They believe in the power of immersive technologies and their ability to transform and revolutionize the business world.

Recent News

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious iFii, University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai Continues its Global Expansion into Chile & USA With New SaaS Deals For its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT. or 30,000 Sq M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com