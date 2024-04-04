Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Launching Several Enhanced AI Productivity Tools

Content Management of 3D models (3D Cloud)

New EXPANDED Generative AI texturing library

AI 3D Mesh Search Engine

Join the CEO Livestreams TODAY April 4 showcasing NEW AI Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group 'Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to integrate various AI capabilities from its technology stack into the Toggle platform boosting 3D modeling productivity. The Company's distinctive AI mesh search algorithm is now fully installed, enabling 3D modelers to search for quad 3D meshes using just a 2D image. The new and improved Toggle platform allows for the purchase of the 3D mesh a la carte and then the customization of the 3D model's texture. This AI powered streamlined process empowers users to embark on their 3D journey with only a 2D image, leveraging the user-friendly AI tools available in the Toggle platform. Additionally, this new AI mesh search engine with a la carte buying of 3D meshes allows Nextech3D.ai to create an extra revenue stream by monetizing its extensive 3D mesh library.

Furthermore, Nextech3D.ai is expanding its texture library within Toggle3D (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) to offer users an extensive selection of textures for customizing their 3D models. This enhancement positions the Toggle3D platform as a comprehensive ALL-IN-ONE solution for all 3D modeling needs across various applications.

Nextech3D.ai is continuously assessing its users' requirements, integrating additional features into the Toggle3D platform that generate additional revenue streams as well enhance users experience and productivity. Further details on the Company's AI roadmap will be provided shortly.

Livestream Details

Nextech3D.ai will host a special livestream event on Proactive Investors with CEO Evan Gappelberg. Please join us for a demo of these features as the CEO will showcase the various revenue models the Company is able to generate through these enhancements.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event. Guests are encouraged to join live and ask questions.

Date: Thursday April 4, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m ET / 11:00 a.m PT

Guests: Evan Gappelberg (CEO & Founder of Nextech3D.ai)

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm7SExgFgos

